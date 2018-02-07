‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Sadly Reveals Daughter Nova ‘Cries Out For’ Catelynn While She’s In Rehab

Aw, poor Nova! ‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra revealed that his and Catelynn Lowell’s daughter ‘cries out for her mommy’ while she’s away at rehab.

Tyler Baltierra, 26, caught some flack for the emotional video he shared on Feb. 5. When someone on Twitter inferred that he broke down in tears over cheating allegations, he took to Twitter to set the record straight — and the truth is heartbreaking. “Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about. I was upset because it’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!”

Aww! Novalee Reign’s mom Catelynn Lowell is currently in rehab for the third time to overcome childhood trauma. While we commend the Teen Mom OG star for focusing on her mental health, we understand that it isn’t the easiest thing for a 3-year-old to understand. Her program is six weeks long and she started it in mid-January, so hopefully she and her daughter will be reunited soon enough! See pictures of Nova’s loving parents here!

In the Instagram video, Tyler discussed how it’s been for him and Nova while his wife isn’t around. “Sometimes, you just don’t even really know what to say to your children,” he explained. “I don’t ever cry in front of Nova or anything because I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days and you have bad days and today is just a bad day.”

Taking care of Nova isn’t the only thing Tyler’s been up to — he’s also been taking care of himself! The reality TV star has been documenting his weight loss journey, and revealed that he dropped an impressive 26 pounds! Internet trolls tried to bring him down though when they questioned if he should be proud of his accomplishments while his wife is working on her own health. Just like with the video backlash, he expertly shut the haters down on Twitter. Keep it up, Ty!

