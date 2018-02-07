Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Reportedly Trying For Baby #2: ‘She Wants A Big Family’

Carrie Underwood may not be pregnant YET, but she wants to be soon — according to a new report! In fact, she & her man are apparently ‘always’ trying for another kid!

Looks like Carrie Underwood, 34, and Mike Fisher's, 37, family may be expanding soon! After all, a new report claims the country star and her NHL player husband are actively trying to get pregnant again. Not only that, but babies have been on Carrie's brain for a while now! Apparently she'd LOVE to give their firstborn, son Isaiah, 2, a little sibling.

“Everyone around her knows she wants a big family,” an alleged friend of Carrie’s told Us Weekly. “They’re always trying for another baby.” Reports have recently been sprouting up that Carrie is already pregnant, and while the mag’s source neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, there’s no question the American Idol winner is anxious to have more kids — she’s even admitted so herself. “We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” she told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2017. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

While some were surprised to find out last week that Mike is returning to the Nashville Predators after a five-month retirement, the Us insider stressed that Carrie and her man have a rock-solid relationship — despite speculation. “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy,” the source explained. “They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.” Hopefully Mike’s plans to return to his pro-athlete lifestyle don’t hinder their baby-making plans TOO much!

If Carrie does get pregnant soon, it could also help turn things around for her after she suffered a horrific accident in November. Carrie was home alone with Isaiah when she fell, breaking her wrist and and severely injuring her face. The singer ended up needing 50 stitches! “Just the thought of a new baby in their home has Carrie so excited,” a source reportedly told OK! magazine in January. “It’s not lost on [Carrie and Mike] that great joy can come out of great tragedy.”

