Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Wants Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate To Carry A Baby For Her

Is Caitlyn Jenner thinking about having another child? A wild new report claims she asked Kim Kardashian’s surrogate to carry a baby for her. What?!

Is Caitlyn Jenner, 68, looking to have another kid? An insane new report from Star claims she reached out to Kim Kardashian‘s gestational carrier to bear a child for her using sperm she froze during her marriage to Kris Jenner, 62. Excuse me, what?! If that sounds incredibly farfetched to you, that’s because it is. A rep for Caitlyn told HollywoodLife.com that this report isn’t true. Phew!

Kim has been vocal about how much she appreciates her surrogate for bringing her third child, Chicago West, into the world. Kim and Kanye West‘s baby was born on Jan. 15, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star expressed her gratitude for her gestational carrier again on her website and app after the birth. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true,” she wrote. “We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.” Aww! We finally got a peak at North and Saint‘s little sister when Kylie Jenner, 20, released a video about her pregnancy journey that featured a clip of her holding Chicago.

Caitlyn isn’t having another kid of her own, but she does have a newborn grandchild! Kylie and Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1. The lip-kit mogul kept her pregnancy under tight wraps, but on Feb. 4, she opened up about it when she announced she’d given birth to her healthy baby girl, Stormi Webster. In honor of the news, Caitlyn shared the sweetest message on Instagram, paired with an adorable pic of Kylie as a baby. “My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby,” Caitlyn wrote. The reality star responded to the heartwarming message with, “Love you” and a heart emoji. Now that is baby news involving Caitlyn that we can get behind!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Caitlyn isn’t having another kid?