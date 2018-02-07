Matt Lauer’s Wife Escapes To Europe For Relaxing Vacation Without Him: Is Divorce Next?

Is this a preview of things to come? Annette Roque, Matt Lauer’s wife, was spotted ‘regrouping’ while on vacation in Amsterdam, with Matt nowhere in sight.

Annette Roque, 51, was spotted in her home country of The Netherlands on Feb. 2, as the Dutch model joined a friend for a “luxurious lunch” at Amsterdam’s Rijks, according to Page Six. “They were drinking red wine,” a source told the publication, which has pics of the lunch here. “She was laughing through the whole lunch.” The insider noted there were two things not at this lunch: her wedding ring and her husband, the ex-Today show anchor, Matt Lauer, 60. It seems that after Matt’s firing over allegations of sexual misconduct, Annette left that baggage back in the states.

“Annette is enjoying the European life. She is in a different mindset here. She is definitely regrouping,” the source told Page Six. Annette was spotted without her wedding ring while running errands in the Hamptons during December. Call it foreshadowing, but it seems a divorce is imminent between these two. Annette reportedly kicked Matt out of their Hamptons home in January (though, it wasn’t like he was AirB&B’ing it, as he owns a $36 million compound in North Haven, NY and a 40-acre horse farm in Water Mill.) Though Annette has remained married to Matt since he was fired in November, it shouldn’t be a surprise if she files the divorce papers once she gets back to the states.

Speaking of surprises, Matt’s dismissal from NBC over numerous accusations of sexual misconduct wasn’t shocking…to him. Matt reportedly knew he was going to get fired a week before he was booted from Today. He even supposedly clued the world into what was to come during the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as he was reportedly overheard telling a coworker, “This is going to be my last parade.” Matt knew that Variety, the publication that broke the story, was already digging through his sordid past. Once The New York Times and The National Enquirer started asking questions, Matt could see the writing on the wall.

Matt’s former coworker, Ann Curry, 61, said she was “not surprised” by the multiple allegations. While speaking for the first on-camera interview about Matt’s firing, she said that she “would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that. Verbal, sexual harassment was pervasive… I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment and many women have endured workplace sexual harassment.”

