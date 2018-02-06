Could Chris Hemsworth Be The Next James Bond? He Confirms Whether He’ll Take On The Role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed whether or not he’d be down for playing James Bond when Daniel Craig leaves the role in 2019. We have his surprising answer.

With Daniel Craig‘s 12 years playing James Bond coming to an end with the franchise’s next film, the big question is who will replace the 49-year-old in the iconic role. Hunky Chris Hemsworth, 34, would love the opportunity to play 007 and revealed what a fan he is in a new interview. He told Australia’s Channel 7 Sunrise show on Feb. 5 that of playing James Bond, “Yeah, I mean, I think any actor would jump at that opportunity. I’m certainly a fan.” Chris has proven he can carry a franchise with Marvel’s Thor, and now that he’s most likely swung his hammer for the last time it would be perfect for him to step into Bond’s stylish shoes.

The Australian hunk knows that the casting process is going to have such tough scrutiny and that might be an obstacle for him. “A lot of pressure comes with that though – the Bond fan base is probably more critical than the comic book fan base,” he revealed. He was able to tap into a Nordic legend thanks to his blonde hair, blue eyes and his tall imposing figure. But those assets could work against him with it comes to playing a very British character…at least in his mind.

“I feel like it’s an English world,” he said, adding that there are tons of talented actors or actresses in the UK who the role should go to. “There’s plenty of guys who would do a better job than I would – plenty of men English men or women.” WOMEN? We love that Chris is so forward thinking that he’s envisioning the womanizing spy character could be flipped on its head and have a badass female taking on the bad guys.

So far with the news of Daniel’s departure after his fifth and final Bond film hits theaters in Nov. 0f 2019, the stakes have heated up as to who might take over the role. Taylor Swift‘s ex Tom Hiddleston, 36, had some momentum going until his 2016 “I Heart TS” fangirling over his former lady took his suave tough guy card down a notch or ten. Handsome Brit Idris Elba has been a contender as Daniel held out on whether or not to return to the role, and it would make him the first black James Bond. Unfortunately he’s now 45 might have aged out of a long term future with the character. Tom Hardy, 40, could certainly pull off the badass character and his name has popped up on some wish lists. But we think Chris Hemsworth could be a killer Bond! Handsome, suave, tough…he checks every box.

