James Maslow: 5 Things To Know About The Former Big Time Rush Singer

Here’s everything you need to know about the hunky James Maslow from Big Time Rush who is now a contestant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’!

1.) James Maslow, 27, shot to fame as part of Nickelodeon’s resident boy band. Big Time Rush, both a series and the name of the boy band, were introduced to the world in 2009 and quickly took over as one of the hottest boy bands during that time. The show was on for four season, during which time the band released three albums together. Sadly the show ended in 2013, and Big Time Rush went on their last tour together in 2014.

2.) James appeared on ‘iCarly’ long before ‘Big Time Rush’. Appearing on the Miranda Cosgrove-starring kids series was actually James’ acting debut, leading to his big role as James Diamond on Big Time Rush. James continued to act for a while, including a 3-episode appearance on See Dad Run, TV Movie Seeds of Yesterday, and a handful of other films. Plus, Big Time Rush had two TV movies during their run!

3.) He dropped a solo album in 2017. After years of covering other peoples hits on his YouTube channel, James finally recorded and released his very own music with the album How I Like It. The music was much different than anything Big Time Rush had released in the past, with James’ solo sound taking on a more mature, sexy style with some R&B vibes.

4.) James competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The singer joined the 18th season as a contestant on the hit series, partnered with Peta Murgatroyd. James did incredible on the show, even going so far to receive the first perfect score of the season for his Disney night dance to Frozen‘s “Let It Go”. Unfortunately, James was eliminated in the finals taking fourth place behind the top three celeb dancers.

5.) He’s rumored to have dated a number of young celeb females — including Miranda Cosgrove! Aside from reportedly hooking up with his iCarly co-star, it has been reported and/or rumored that James has been romantically linked to: Gage Golightly, Victoria Justice, Debby Ryan, Halston Sage, and his DWTS partner, Peta. Eek!

