US Olympics Women’s Hockey Team: See The Stars Putting The Competition On Ice

With just a few days to go before the PyeonChang Olympic Winter Games begin, we think it’d be a good idea to make yourself familiar with the USA Women’s Hockey Team.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and thanks to the women’s hockey team, we have a great chance of taking home the gold! The 23-player team roster was named on Jan. 1 and includes 10 players who have previously participated in the olympic games. Sounds like a great mix, right? These incredible ladies have practiced long and hard and are ready to show the world what they’ve got! “When you see us on the world stage, its hours and hours of practice. It’s every decision we make on a daily basis, trying to put yourself towards Olympic goals/aspirations. It should look easy because that’s when the real fun begins. Once you’ve put in all the work and get to the biggest moment of your career,” team member Hilary Knight, 28, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We couldn’t be more proud of our Winter Olympic team, and we can’t wait to cheer them on as they open the competition this Sunday, Feb. 11! The women’s hockey team will be competing alongside Canada, Finland, and Russia with the help of their phenomenal head coach Robb Stauber. Robb’s coaching earned the U.S. Women’s National Team a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship, so it’s safe to say they’re in great hands. When asked about her training process, newcomer Meghan Duggan, 30, describes it as something that has become a part of her daily life. “It’s not something you focus on just ‘every four years.’ It is every single day. Every decision, big or small. Where you live. Where you eat. What time you go to bed and wake up. Who you hang out with. What you do for fun- all of those decisions are based around training for games. Every single one. Every hour of every day. For years and years,” Meghan said.

USA women’s hockey team aren’t the only athletes you should watch out for. Erin Jackson, 25, and Maame Biney, 18, made history when they became the first African-American women to qualify for the U.S. speed skating team. Their event will take place on Feb. 12. All together, this year’s Winter Olympics will be one to remember! Go USA!

To learn more about the women on Team USA, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics begin live on February 8!

