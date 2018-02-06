Tyga: Why He’s Obsessed With Dating Kylie Jenner Look-Alikes, But None Can Take Her Place

Dating women who resemble his ex, Kylie Jenner, is just a way for Tyga to pass the time. Here’s EXCLUSIVE scoop on why he won’t settle down with the look-alikes.

Since his split from Kylie Jenner in March 2017, Tyga has been spotted out and about with various different women who look like the reality star, but they’ll never hold a candle to the reality star in his mind. “Kylie fits the profile of Tyga’s ideal woman, physically — he loves brunettes with big lips, big brown eyes and a big butt,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The thing with Kylie, though, is that it was about so much more than just what she looked like. Obviously, she was sexy and all, but Tyga had a really strong connection with her that went far deeper than the physical side of things.”

Tyga and Kylie broke up and got back together several times throughout their three-year relationship, but he probably didn’t realize that the 2017 split would mean it was really over for good. Just one month later, Kylie started dating Travis Scott, and on Feb. 1, she gave birth to his child. However, Tyga is convinced that there’s still hope for a reconciliation between himself and Kylie. “Tyga truly believes deep down in his heart that they’re not over,” our source adds. “He has faith that there’s no way it will last with Travis and that one day Kylie will come running back to him again. He’s just playing a waiting game for now.”

That’s not to say that he’s sitting around by himself during this waiting period, though. In fact, on the same day Kylie gave birth, Tyga was spotted leaving a nightclub with a brunette woman who definitely resembled his 20-year-old ex. He has to pass the time somehow…

