T.I. Working Hard Writing New Vows For Tiny: Highlighting Romance, Loyalty & Family Values

T.I. and Tiny are committed to making their marriage work this time around — So much, that they’re planning a vow renewal ceremony! And, Tip is taking it very serious!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, found their way back to each other after she filed for divorce back in December 2016. After they never went through with the divorce docs, the longtime lovers have come so far in repairing their marriage that they’re planning a vow renewal ceremony! “T.I. is all in with Tiny right now. — He’s excited about the possibility of making a fresh start of things with a new set of vows,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! And, Tip isn’t taking this new milestone in their relationship for granted.

“T.I. wants to address how far they have come in their relationship and all the changes he has made to be a better man, husband and father,” the insider said of his pending vows. “He is taking his time writing the perfect set of vows for Tiny as he wants to truly represent his romance, loyalty, family values and love for her in his own heartfelt way.” As for when the couple will hold the ceremony? — “He says his writing process can’t be rushed and he is going to take his time with his new vows.” Therefore, they’re still working on setting a date. In the meantime, “Tiny finds it to be sweet and romantic, and she’s also doing her best to take her time with her own set of special vows too.”

This news came after Tiny recently revealed that she and Tip are working on their marriage. “You know, we’re working at it. We’re trying to get things on the right path,” the Xscape singer said during an interview with The Real on January 19.

Things weren’t looking too good for the couple back in December 2016 when Tiny shockingly filed for divorce. However, they never went through with the divorce docs. Instead, Tip and Tiny’s relationship, although it had its fair share of downs, was on its way up. They even celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in July 2017, despite their romance woes. Then, at the end of 2017, fans knew pair would make it when Tiny brought Tip onstage during her New Year’s show with Xscape in Atlanta. Not to mention, Tiny has been sharing sweet photos and videos of her and Tip successfully co-parenting their children— Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and their newest daughter, Heiress Diana, 1.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny are back together for good?