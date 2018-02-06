‘This Is Us’ Boss Says Jack May Walk Kate Down The Aisle When She Marries Toby — Yes, Really

Jack may have just died in the Feb. 4 episode of ‘This Is Us,’ but the show’s creator just confirmed that we may see Mr. Pearson in the present day!

After months and months of anticipation, the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us, which aired on Feb. 4, finally revealed all the details surrounding how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. But that doesn’t mean he’ll just disappear. Milo and the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, confirmed to Glamour that Jack will continue to appear in the show through flashbacks — he may even show up in the present day! Confused? Let us explain. If you recall, during Season 1, we saw Randall (Sterling K. Brown) hallucinate and see Jack — they even had a conversation with each other! Obviously, Jack wasn’t really there, but we could see him similar situations in the future.

For instance, there’s a chance Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) may share similar scenes with Jack. “We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility. There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen,” Dan said in his interview with Glamour magazine.

So will he be at Kate and Toby’s upcoming wedding? “We have a lot of Kate and Toby wedding stuff building that is a big high point for the rest of our season. We have the bachelor party, bachelorette party, [the] wedding, so we have a lot of stuff like that headed our way,” Dan said, before he was pressed to answer whether we’d see Jack walk Kate down the aisle. “Well, you might,” he replied. Could you imagine?!

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

