‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Recap: A Mysterious Note Starts A War In The House

On the Feb. 6 episode of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas,’ an anonymous note stirs up major drama. Plus, a new vendettas is formed ahead of an elimination. Here’s our recap!

The Challenge:Vendettas kicks off with some MAJOR drama in Jemmye, Cara Maria, Britni and Veronica’s room. In the middle of the night, an unidentified person walks in and leaves a note on Britni’s bed that reads, “Just so you know every time you’re not in the room, the girls are talking s*** about you.” The mystery of who wrote the note overtakes the house, with Marie becoming a hot suspect. However, Shane is also named as a possibility, although he claims he was asleep on the floor when the note was left. Marie is shocked to be accused behind her back, and swears to the girls that she didn’t do it.

At the challenge, host TJ Lavin reveals that Sylvia and Natalie, who are both sick, will not compete. That means Sylvia’s grenade, which she received after winning the last elimination, is not in play. The competition takes place 15 feet underwater in the middle of the night. The competitors, split into teams, but running the course one at a time, have to swim 150 feet underwater between two boats, moving a ring along a rope along the way. There are breathing stations set up between the yachts, and whichever team gets the furthest, the fastest, wins.

The teams are selected randomly, as follows: Team 1) Brad, Nelson, Kayleigh, Kam and Marie. Team 2) Joss, Victor, Britni, Cara Maria, Veronica. Team 3) Shane, Nicole, Jemmye Devin, Leroy. Team 4) Bananas, Kyle, Zach, Kailah, Tony. The winning team receives $25,000 split against the members.

Team 4 wins the challenge, and the Top 3 swimmers, Tony, Bananas and Kyle, form this week’s Troika. It’s a guys’ elimination week, so the trio will have to pick three male competitors to possibly go into elimination. Meanwhile, Team 1 loses the challenge, and collectively, they have to choose one male team member (Brad or Nelson) to automatically go into elimination. They have to decide on the spot, and it’s Brad who’s voted in.

The note drama continues at the end of the episode, as Britni finds another message in her bed that says, “You are getting played so hard and you don’t even realize it.” Marie is accused once again, but she’s convinced that it’s Britni or Cara who are leaving the notes to simply stir up drama.

After deliberating, the Troika decides to put Shane, Victor and Devin up for the Inquisition. Now, these three will have to plead their case to the Troika as to why they deserve to stick around. At the Inquisition, Shane throws Victor and Devin under the bus by letting Bananas know their alliance is gunning for him, and then, tensions rise between Shane and Victor during a night out. And, alas, a new vendetta is born!

We’re going to have to wait until next week to see who’s put in the ring against Brad AND who wrote the note, though…

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this episode of The Challenge?!