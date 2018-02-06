Taiwan Earthquake: Buildings Collapse, Roads Split Open & More After Horrific 6.4 Magnitude Quake

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has hit Taiwan, leaving massive destruction, including split roads and a partially-collapsed hotel, in its wake.

Taiwan was hit by a massive 6.4 earthquake on Feb. 6. The tremors hit about 12 miles off the island’s east coast at around 11:50 p.m. local time. Horrifying photographs from the scene show damaged roads and buildings, including a hotel that toppled over amidst the natural disaster. It’s reported that the hotel is the Marshal Hotel, located in Hualien City, according to Taiwan News. The building boasts 300 guest rooms, and fatalities are feared after the tragedy. Several other buildings were also reported as collapsed. The quake caused cracks in the road throughout the areas hit. Several earthquakes have been hitting this area over the last two days, but the 6.4 magnitude was the strongest yet.

The epicenter of the earthquake hit 18.3 miles northeast of Hualien County Hall, and the tremors were felt across the island. An intensity level of seven was reported in Hualien County and Yilan County. People are reportedly trapped inside the Marshal Hotel and other buildings, and aftershocks are continuing to rock various cities. Emergency officials are currently working to free people trapped in buildings.

The strongest earthquake to ever hit Taiwan was in 1999, when the island was stuck by a 7.6 magnitude quake. More than 2,000 people were left dead. Details about this tragic natural disaster are still developing and we will continue to update you as news breaks.

