Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Major Plans For Their First Valentine’s Day As An Engaged Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a big Valentine’s Day already planned out for their first holiday as an engaged couple. We’ve got details on where they’ll be.

Ahhh romantic….Scotland! Prince Harry, 33, and fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, could be spending their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple in the chilliest part of Britain as Kensington Palace has announced they will travel to Edinburgh on Feb. 13. Harry has already brought Meghan to Wales where she absolutely wowed the crowds and now she’ll be making her first appearance as a royal bride-to-be in the U.K.’s northernmost country. The former Suits actress said in the couple’s engagement interview that she was looking forward to traveling through the Commonwealth and getting to know its citizens. Now she’s getting her wish, even though those Scottish accents can be a handful and should make for some interesting conversations if she can decipher what her future subjects are saying.

Harry and Meghan will tour historic Edinburgh Castle, visit a youth cafe run by an organization that tackles teen homelessness and attend a reception honoring youth achievement to mark the Scottish Year of Young People. After that it’s up to the couple if they want to stay overnight and ring in Valentine’s Day in Scotland or head back to London and have a cozy holiday together at their Nottingham cottage residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Since that’s where Harry proposed to Meghan in Nov. of 2017, that would probably be the more romantic choice.

The red-headed prince better go all out for his lovely fiancée as Valentine’s Day is a huge deal for the gorgeous brunette. Before she shut down her website The Tig, she gushed about the love-filled holiday. “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.”

“But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts,” she added. We’re sure Harry is going to make Feb. 14 her most romantic Valentine’s Day ever, no matter where they end up spending it.

