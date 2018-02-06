Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Battle It Out In Stunning Chanel Looks At Pre-Oscars Lunch

Chanel is always a good choice! Margot looked so chic in white at a luncheon for Academy Award nominees on Feb. 5. See the best dressed stars below!

Margot Robbie is busy promoting her new film Peter Rabbit, but she’s still hitting the awards show circuit hard, and attended a pre-Oscars luncheon on Feb. 5, looking fabulous in a Chanel dress. She’s nominated for Best Actress for her role in I, Tonya. Lady Bird Director Greta Gerwig also wore a STUNNING Chanel that we were obsessed with! The contrasting yet coordinating prints were spot on. Big Little Lies star Laura Dern was a #LadyBoss in a Stella McCartney jacket and pencil skirt.

Saoirse Ronan wore a gorgeous, orange Cushnie Et Ochs dress with a tiny cut out on her chest, revealing some cleavage. It was tight and looked so perfect on her! Her hair was styled by Adir Abergel, in a low, deconstructed ponytail. Allison Janney wore a chic, black Georges Chakra dress. Mary J. Blige went trendy in white Tom Ford. Laurie Metcalf wore a fit and flare Temperley London dress with a deep V neckline. At the event in Los Angeles, Octavia Spencer wore a black dress with a shimmering black jacket on top. For the men, we loved Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet’s hunter green Gucci suit — so fashionable! Sam Rockwell and Daniel Kaluuya both wore Prada suits.

See all the stars at the lunch in our gallery and tell us, HollywoodLifers, who was best dressed at the Oscars nominee lunch?