‘Once Upon A Time’ Ending After Season 7 — Will OGs Return For Series Finale?

The fairytale is over. ‘OUAT’ will be ending after 7 seasons. With the show coming to an end, does this mean more of your fave characters will return to say goodbye?

Once Upon A Time co-creator Adam Horowitz posted a heartfelt message on Twitter to announce that the beloved ABC drama would be coming to an end. “Seven years ago we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible,” Adam wrote. “But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us — years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope. We’re so grateful to our brilliant collaborators — the cast, crew, and writers — as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind Once Upon A Time. We hope they join us for these last hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forest for one more adventure.”

Adam and his fellow co-creator, Eddy Kitsis, were asked whether or not more of the original cast members would return for the series finale. “We’ll have some familiar faces from the first six years return in the finale,” Eddy told EW. Most of the original cast — Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and more — departed at the end of season 6. Colin O’Donoghue, Lana Parrilla, and Robert Carlyle remained on the show as series regulars and were joined by new cast members Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, and more.

Once Upon a Time will return March 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC. It’s been a great run, Oncers!

Thank you all for seven amazing years of #OnceUponATime ! pic.twitter.com/TF5HE11f3M — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) February 6, 2018

