Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Against Scott Baio Alleging Sexual Assault & Molestation

Things just got real in the he said/she said between actress Nicole Eggert, 46, and Scott Baio, 57, over whether or not he sexually assaulted her when she was a 14-year-old. The former Baywatch star alleged that the Happy Days actor “penetrated” her just before her 15th birthday while the two worked on Charles in Charge and continued to engage in inappropriate sexual behavior while she was underage. Now Nicole has filed a police report — something Scott’s team actually asked her to do! She met with detectives from LAPD’s Sexual Assault Section, who interviewed her Feb. 6 at the office of her powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom.

HollywoodLife.com. "We appreciate the Los Angeles police detectives' interest in this case, and we will fully cooperate with their investigation. Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. We provided those names to the police today. If anyone else has information about this matter please contact us." According to Scott, he did have a one-time consensual sexual encounter with Nicole, but that it happened when she was 18. He has denied her other allegations.

Scott’s rep tells TMZ, “We’ve been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It’s good that she finally has, even if it’s part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story.” There may be a question of a statute of limitations, as her sexual abuse claim happened over 30 years ago. Scott said he was done speaking about the matter after he broke down in a tearful interview with TMZ on Feb. 2 after Nicole said he needed to “come clean” about what he did to her for the sake of his 10-year-old daughter.

He called what she said “unconscionable” and added,”Bringing my child into this? My child has nothing to do with this. This is someone making up stories about me. Any why stoop to that level? Why? What’s the point? It’s just so upsetting. It’s low and it’s desperate,” he added, clearly agitated. “I’m done. I’m just done with this. This is getting crazy.” Well, it’s about to get even crazier now that Nicole has gone to the cops with her claims.

