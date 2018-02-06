14 Girl Power Themed Movies To Binge With Your BFF’s This Galentine’s Day

What better way to spend Galentine’s Day than watching some epic female-led movies? Here are our picks for you!

February 13 is Galentine’s Day, aka Valentine’s Day eve, and dedicated to “ladies celebrating ladies” thanks to Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. The unofficial holiday has become an international celebration, and one of the fun traditions celebrated on February 13 by women everywhere is the art of film. HollywoodLife put together a decent list of 14 movies you and your squad should definitely be watching this Galentine’s Day!

Lets start with the most (and obvious) of female-centric movies: Legally Blonde, The Princess Diaries, Bridesmaids and Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion. These laugh-out-loud films are also full of heart, and while yes there are some love interest storylines going down, it’s what is happening to our main characters — the female leads — as their lives are continually changing. There are also some instant classics with a bit of a dark twist such as Practical Magic, Heathers and Wild.

Last but certainly least we have For A Good Time Call, The Devil Wears Prada!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about our picks for Galentine’s Day movies? Will you be watching any on our list? Comment below, let us know!