Kylie Jenner: 1st Pic Of Her Precious Baby Girl Revealed

This is HUGE! The 1st pic of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby has been revealed — and the infant’s beyond adorable! See the sweet new photo for yourself here.

Oh, baby! — After all her pregnancy secrecy, Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, baby has officially been photographed! The reality star gave birth on February 1 to her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, first child, and now, five days after the little one’s arrival, fans are finally able to see the bundle of joy. In the photo [as see below], Kylie’s baby girl is clenching her mommy’s finger with her tiny little hands. The baby is dressed in all link, where half of her precious face is visible. And, Kylie’s nails are painted pink, respectively, in the snap.

The photo was revealed on February 6 via Instagram — along with her baby’s name — and we already cannot wait to see more pics. Kylie revealed her baby girl’s first photo just two days after she confirmed her pregnancy to the world. She released an 11-minute video on February 4, which gave viewers a look inside her life while she was away from the spotlight — from her 20th birthday, to her pajamas-only, all pink baby shower.

While nervous about motherhood at first, Kylie reportedly fell in love with her baby immediately! Before she gave birth though, she was especially scared of the physical pain she’d have to go through. That, and how she’d care for a baby while continuing to run her beauty empire. Luckily, her family has totally stepped up to support her! In fact, before her baby arrived, Kylie was counting on her sisters and mom helping out a lot, as she refused to hire a nanny. “She hasn’t hired a nanny,” a People magazine source told the publication in January. “At first, she only wants Kris and her sisters to help with the baby. She is worried about new people around the baby.”

We totally understand why Kylie would only want family members around her baby at first. And we love to hear Kylie is reportedly enjoying motherhood so far. After all, her child is absolutely precious!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to see more photos of Kylie’s baby?