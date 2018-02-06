Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Daughter’s Adorable Name At Last — Does It Start With A ‘K’?

A name’s been chosen! Kylie Jenner has finally shared her newborn daughter’s name with the world, and it’s SO sweet. Find out what it is here & tell us what you think!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is a officially a first-time mom after giving birth on Feb. 1, and the name she chose for her precious baby daughter is just too cute! Are you ready to find out what it is? The reality star and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, decided to name their bundle of joy Stormi — pretty adorable, right? But after all, we figured they’d choose a sweet name like that. Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

Kylie shared the big news via Instagram on Feb. 6 along with her little one’s very first photo! The new mom simply captioned the pic “stormi 👼🏽..” What’s unknown at this point is what the little cutie’s last name is. It could either be Jenner or Webster, which is Travis’ real last name. Fans may be a little surprised to learn that baby Stormi’s name doesn’t seemingly have anything to do with butterflies! After all, that was the reigning fan theory — since Kylie has posted many butterfly hints throughout the past nine months.

Before the baby was born, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie and Travis were apparently having a lot of fun coming up with possible names. “All Kylie can think about lately has been what she will name her baby,” a source close to Kylie shared with us EXCLUSIVELY back in December. “She wants to meet the baby before she makes any decisions final, but she and Travis have been having a lot of fun going over ideas.” Well, it looks like their brainstorming sessions paid off!

In terms of choosing a “K” name, that was reportedly always an option, but it looks like she decided to go in a different direction in the end. “Over the years Kylie thought it was silly that all of her siblings shared names that begin with the letter K,” our insider added. “But now that it is her turn to carry on the tradition, she is not completely ruling it out and thinks it could be a fun thing to keep alive since her sisters have not.”

