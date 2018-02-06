Kristen Bell Reveals The Reason She Begged Husband Dax Shepard To Breastfeed From Her

Kristen Bell once breastfed her husband, Dax Shepard, and nothing is more real than that! Here’s why she fell more in love with Dax after nursing him…

You can’t make this stuff up! Yes, you read that right — Kristen Bell, 37, once breastfed her husband, Dax Shepard, 43. But, after you hear this, you’ll find out why Shepard deserves the award for husband of the year. On her Ellen video series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, she told Scandal‘s Katie Lowes, 36, that she developed a painful breast infection called mastitis, which is caused by blocked milk ducts, three times. The final time she had mastitis, Bell said she was in Atlanta with Shepard, and their baby had already stopped nursing. In this case, Bell had a blocked milk duck, that could have resulted in an infection. Bell told Lowes that she and Shepard were unable to call a doctor, which left them one only one other choice.

“So what do you do… Kristen?” Lowes asked, before she finally realized what needed to be done. “Oh. My. God,” she said, covering her mouth. — “I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse,” Bell explained. And, that’s exactly what Shepard did. “He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him,” Bell admitted. “He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

Bell and Lowes — who recently gave birth in October 2017 — also discussed the “highs and lows” of being a new mom. Bell has two daughters — Delta Bell, 3, and Lincoln, 4. Both actresses shared their thoughts about breastfeeding, and meeting your baby for the first time. Bell gave Lowes hilarious and candid advice that most moms are afraid to admit. And, Lowes even tried her own breast milk for the first time on camera! — Watch the full video, above!

