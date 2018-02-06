Kris Jenner Bans Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On Wendy Williams’ Show

Wendy Williams has been going super hard on the Kardashian/Jenners sisters. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how mom Kris is banning them from appearing on her show.

Wendy Williams‘ Hot Topics segment has always been must-see TV for her dish and snarky shade at celebs. She’s been dissing Kim Kardashian, 37, big time for flaunting so many nearly nude photos and shaming Kylie Jenner, 20, for being too young to be a mom. Now their momager Kris Jenner, 62, is laying down the law and forbidding her girls from going anywhere near the 53-year-old’s daytime talk show. “Kris is beyond angry at Wendy. There was a time when they were on good terms but not anymore. Wendy is dead to Kris, she’s dead to the whole family,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kris has put a lifelong ban on them ever appearing on Wendy‘s show or anything she’s affiliated with. And they’re taking it a step further and asking all their friends to boycott her show as well. They would love to see her cancelled and off the air. This is war,” our source adds. Believe it or not, there was once a time when Wendy and the Kardashian family were on good terms. Kim and Kourtney, 38, appeared on the show in 2011 to talk up Kim & Kourtney Take New York. Kourt returned the following year with Khloe, 33, to promote them taking the Hamptons on E!.

Things sure have changed since then, as the family’s celebrity level has gone through the stratosphere and they only do interviews now with top shelf shows like Ellen or the late night network programs. Wendy has also gone in on Kim big time ever since she got together with Kanye West, 40. She literally ate crow after years of saying that Yeezy would never in a million years marry Kim. Lately she’s been trashing the reality queen as “desperate” for posting super racy photos to her social media.

“Kim it’s clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Wendy said during Hot Topics on Jan. 30. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.” On Feb. 5 she called Kim “selfish” for using Kylie’s 11 minute baby announcement video “To Our Daughter” to debut newborn daughter Chicago for the first time. “This is Kylie’s moment to do Kylie’s thing and then Kim just showed up with the baby. I think it’s selfish,” she said. Wendy has also been dissing Ky’s pregnancy, saying she’s way too young to be a mom and making predictions that baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, will bail on her once their child arrived. Yeah, we can see why the Kar-Jenner ladies are pissed.

