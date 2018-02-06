Kourtney & Younes Cozy Up On Date Night: Will They Have The Next Kardashian Baby?

Many fans are hoping that Kourtney Kardashian will be the next fam member to get pregnant, and from these new pics, it’s clear that she and Younes Bendjima are continuing to heat up!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, were spotted PDAing outside of Nobu in Malibu, CA on Feb. 5, and we can’t help but notice that Kourt looks happy as a clam in these new pics. Well, she has plenty to celebrate, considering her little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, just welcomed her daughter into the world, and Khloe Kardashian‘s baby is on the way! So will Kourt be next?

Kourtney was casual-cool in a black top, olive green jacket, jeans and black boots, and Younes wasn’t so bad himself in a velvet bomber jacket, jeans and black sneakers. Most importantly, the model had his arm slung around the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, proving to the world that they’re no longer bothering to hide their blossoming relationship.

We previously told you exclusively that the couple recently went through a pregnancy scare, with an insider revealing that Kourt “freaked out” over the prospect. “Ultimately, it was a false alarm, and she told Younes after she figured out what was going on with her body. They were both a little sad and relieved at the same time,” a source close to Kourtney revealed. Still, perhaps they’ll plan to get pregnant at some point! You know we’ll keep you posted.

Finally, Younes and Kourtney were also joined at dinner by Kendall Jenner, 22, and we think it’s so sweet that Younes is 100% in with the family at this point. See more pics of Kourtney and Younes’ best PDA moments here.

