Pregnancy isn’t stopping Khloe Kardashian from dressing sexy for a photo shoot! See her sexy new pic in a sheer bra while seven months along here!

This will be a maternity shoot for the ages! Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to Instagram on Feb. 5 to reveal she’s taking new pics for her Good American line, and based on these teasers, it’s going to be one sexy photo shoot. In the preview pics, Khloe is wearing nothing but a sheer bra on top, putting her pregnancy cleavage on display and giving us another glimpse at her growing baby bump. The bra leaves little to the imagination, and there even seems to be a peek of her nipple showing through the fabric! To complete her look, Khloe wore her hair in a tight, high ponytail and was glowing with bronzed skin and gold eyeshadow.

The mom-to-be just passed the seven month mark of pregnancy, so it’ll be just about two more months until we meet her little one. She and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have yet to confirm the baby’s sex, but either way, the little guy or girl is already set to have some close companions in his or her cousins — Khloe’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, both gave birth within the last month to little girls! While Kim’s baby was born via surrogate, Kylie and Khloe got to experience their first pregnancies together, and Khloe took to Instagram to gush over their journeys after the 20-year-old confirmed that she’d given birth.

“What a magical ride it’s been!” she wrote. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we could do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it.” Awww!

