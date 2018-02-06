News
Did Kendall Jenner Throw Shade At Sofia Richie By Naming Her Horse ‘Dragon’? — See Evidence

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* 19 year old model, Sofia Richie allegedly appears to be seen drinking what may be red wine while on a double date with Scott Disick at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas.
The drama between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, may have just escalated — all over the name of a horse! Here’s why.

Well, this is awkward. Kendall Jenner, 22, took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to reveal she got a new horse by posting a photo of the gorgeous animal with the caption, “my new baby dragon.” Some eagle-eyed fans notice something verrrry interesting about the name of her new companion, though — it’s the same one Sofia Richie’s childhood horse had. On Jan. 10, Sofia posted a throwback photo of herself hugging her horse, with the caption, “Rip to my beautiful dragon. Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy.” Could this be Kendall’s way of throwing a bit of subtle shade Sofia’s way?! After all, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Kendall and Sofia actually used to be friends, but that’s all changed now that Sofia is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick. Last month, Scott introduced Sofia to his kids, and was photographed out and about with them. A fan Instagram page uploaded a photo of the outing, which showed Scott, Sofia and Penelope Disick in the car, and Kendall went out of her way to jokingly comment on the pic: “aww scott and his kids” with a laughing emoji. Yep, she literally referred to Sofia as one of Scott’s “kids” due to the age difference — Sofia is 19, while Scott is 34, making them 15 years apart. Yikes!

Still, despite the major age gap, Scott and Sofia have been going strong for the last several months, while he seems to be growing more and more distant from the Kardashian family. However, Kourtney generally seems fair about him having time with their three kids…as long as he’s not in one of his partying phases.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall name her horse Dragon to intentionally shade Sofia? Or was it a coincidence?