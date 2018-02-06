Kelly Ripa: Mom Of 3 Shows Off Her Super Ripped Abs In Tiny Bikini At 47 — See Pics

Kelly Ripa is body goals! She hit the beach in the Bahamas in a sexy bikini, and you’re not going to want to miss these pics!

Kelly Ripa, 47, just gave us the fitness motivation we didn’t know we needed! The mom of three —Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin — looked as gorgeous as ever sporting a tiny black bikini in the Bahamas on Feb. 5. She showed off her toned abs and perfect legs, and now we are just dying to know her fitness routine. Her husband Mark Consuelos is one lucky man, right? She pulled her look together with a white sun hat and chic oversized sunglasses. Kelly appeared to be having a joyous time, as she was spotted taking a dip in the ocean and striking up conversations with fellow beach goers. SEE PICS OF KELLY IN HER BLACK BIKINI HERE!

Although it looked like Kelly’s Bahamas trip was all play, there was a little work involved, too. Kelly, along with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, traded the cold of NYC for the warmth of the Bahamas to film their morning talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan At Paradise Island’s Atlantis Resort. Kelly and Ryan interviewed big name celebrities Whitney Cummings, Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Heather Graham, which will make for a very interesting and entertaining episode. Heather and Whitney chatted it up about their latest films Half Magic and The Female Brain, respectively, while The Bachelor star spilled the tea on his very public love life.

We have to say — the hosts seem to fit right into the island scene. Kelly rocked a white lace halter dress, and Ryan flaunted a tropical dress shirt, while filming their episode. In addition to their interviews, Kelly and Ryan also tried paddle boarding and water tricycling, making their work trip all the more exciting! So cool, right?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kelly Ripa’s bikini body?