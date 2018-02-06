Justin Bieber Asks Selena Gomez To Join Him On Romantic Pre-Valentine’s Day Vacation At Luxury Resort

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still very much in love, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their Valentine’s Day plans!



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only celebrity couple with special Valentine’s Day plans! Justin Bieber, 23, is putting his own twist on the romantic holiday by celebrating his love for Selena Gomez, 25, a few days early! “Justin is on his way out of town and he invited Selena Gomez to join him for a intimate getaway. Justin has left LA for some fun on a spiritual retreat, and he is hoping Selena will join him for a pre-Valentine’s vacation together. His plan is to stay at a secret location, at a luxury resort, a few hours outside of Los Angeles for at least a few nights and he’s hoping she will break away from her busy schedule to join him for some romantic time alone,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Selena is one lucky woman, right?

JB’s romantic plans are especially sweet being that Selena just completed a two-week program at a treatment center for anxiety and depression. As we previously reported, Justin is living up to his boyfriend duties by making sure Selena is as happy and as healthy as possible. We definitely think an isolated trip to a luxury resort is all Selena needs right now, and it’s great to see Justin being so caring! Selena has certainly been through a lot this year. She received a kidney transplant and had a falling out with her mother Mandy Teefey after rekindling things with Justin.

We can only hope that Justin’s new efforts can earn him brownie points with Selena’s mom. After all, he seems to have turned over a new leaf since their relationship in 2009. The “What Do You Mean” singer has rededicated his life to religion, and was even spotted leaving a church service with his mom Pattie Mallette, 41, on Jan. 24. We love the new Justin!

