Did Khloe Kardashian Just Reveal She’s Having A Girl? Twitter Freaks Over Party Evidence

It’s a glorious day for Kardashian/Jenner fans! Not only did we learn Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s name, but we may now have a clue on the gender of Khloe’s baby!

If our investigative skills are correct, Khloe Kardashian, 33, may have just revealed that she’s having a girl! The pregnant KUWTK star, who’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, took to Snapchat to post photos of her all-pink dinner party on Feb. 6, and fans are freaking out! “@KhloeKardashian so Khlo r u having a girl? & your baby shower is going on right now? I spy pink nails and all pink party the Kardashians are at,” one fan tweeted. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also posted photos of the party and the decor was to die for! The tables at the dinner were adorned with beautiful pink roses, blush napkins with rose gold cutlery. So chic, right?

If Koko is having a girl that would make a wonderful trifecta! Kylie Jenner, 20, just gave birth to her first baby, a girl named Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth to her daughter Chicago West on Jan. 15. In total, Kris Jenner, 62, will potentially have 5 granddaughters when you include Kim’s other daughter North West and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick. It will definitely get harder to keep up with the Kardashians, now.

Although we aren’t completely certain of the baby’s gender, it won’t be much longer until we find out! As of today, Khloe has just passed the seven-month mark of her pregnancy. In typical Kardashian/Jenner fashion, she celebrated the news with a sexy post on Instagram captioned, “Baby mama Koko! 29 weeks and counting!” She looked as gorgeous as ever with big beach waves, a fitted tan dress, and a see-through duster to pull the look together. We are loving Khloe pregnant, she definitely has such a beautiful glow!

@khloekardashian so Khlo r u having a girl? & your baby shower is going on right now? I spy pink nails and an all pink party the Kardashian’s are at..👼🏽💞☺️😦🤷🏼‍♀️🤔🤫 — Olivia Haggerty (@HaggertyOlivia) February 7, 2018

@khloekardashian so are you having a girl — Ang (@angmmercado) February 7, 2018

@khloekardashian I open this pink your posting means your having a girl! That would be so amazing if you have a little girl and Stormi and Chicago all get to grow up together being so close in age! 💖 Either way I’m so happy for you and @RealTristan13! — Deborah Jowers (@debbiegayle5) February 7, 2018

