Hope Hicks’ New White House BF Rob Porter Accused Of Physical Abuse By Ex-Wife

Gorgeous White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, 29, allegedly has a handsome new boyfriend, fellow Donald Trump power player Rob Porter. He’s the president’s staff secretary and his ex-wife is now speaking out about how the qualities that make him ideal in a tense political setting are what also allegedly made him an awful husband to her. Jennifer Willoughby, 39, is Porter’s second wife and she told the DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that he allegedly has an explosive temper that she claims left her “walking on eggshells” during their marriage. Porter has vehemently denied her accusations, telling the site, “I will not comment about these matters, beyond stating that many of these allegations are slanderous and simply false.”

The couple married in late 2009 and Willoughby claimed that he called her a “f**king b***h” on their honeymoon and things went south from there. “Fairly soon after New Year in 2010, I started seeing a therapist and requested that Rob see a therapist because I was so distressed about his anger,” she revealed. “I also had met with a bishop in the Mormon Church about his anger. It came to a head and in February or March 2010, I was so worn down and exhausted by the anger that I requested we have a separation.” Whoa, that was after just three months of marriage? Not cool.

Willoughby claims that Porter never showed anger towards others in public and kept his alleged rage confined to their relationship, which left her feeling broken. “‘Over the course of the years of our marriage, I can think of several times where I was collapsing on the ground in tears and saying, ‘just leave me alone, just stop’ because the anger and the insults were too much,” she said.

She then described how she filed a protective order against Porter in June of 2010, after telling police that he allegedly punched the glass on their apartment door. Willoughby claimed that his anger towards her became physical on December 22, 2010 when he allegedly dragged her naked out of a shower. “[It happened] just after our first anniversary. I cannot remember what the fight was about but I excused myself from the fight in a way that was typical at that time. I certainly was not meek and mild and said, ‘I’m not going to fight you anymore,’ and stormed off and went to take a shower,” she explained.

“He was not done fighting with me. It was a glass shower door, he opened it and dragged me by my shoulders out of the shower to yell. Immediately upon seeing my reaction to that, he released me and apologized but it doesn’t take away that he was angry enough that happened,” she said. She was so upset that she bailed on their Christmas vacation despite him saying how sorry he was for allegedly becoming physical. “He was very contrite and apologetic at that point. In all of the anger and all of the name-calling, he had never physical with me,” she told the site.

Willoughby said that while she said that he wasn’t a great husband, he is very good at his job and is glad he works so closely with President Trump. “I want to be very clear when I say this. I don’t want to be married to him. I would not recommend anyone to date him or marry him. But I definitely want him in the White House and the position he is in. I think his integrity and ability to do his job is impeccable. And the majority of the issues he suffers from are very personal and intimate.”

Porter is a Harvard educated friend and former classmate of Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, 36, Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, who works closely with Porter told the site that, “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed his praise, telling DailyMail.com, “I have worked directly with Rob Porter nearly every day for the last year and the person I know is someone of the highest integrity and exemplary character. Those of us who have the privilege of knowing him are better people because of it.” Porter has allegedly been dating Hicks — who’s nicknamed Trump’s “work wife” — for several months and an eyewitness told the Daily Mail that they were making out in the back of a cab after leaving Washington D.C. restaurant Rosa Mexicano just two weeks ago.

