‘Fifty Shades Freed’: The 7 Naughtiest Quotes From The Book That Will Make You Blush

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ hits theaters Feb. 9, and it’s going to be one sexy movie. But remember, the movie is based on a book, which is full of super hot moments. These quotes are definitely NSFW!

The Fifty Shades trilogy is coming to an end with Fifty Shades Freed. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, the beloved characters created by author E.L. James. Before there was a movie, there was the book. The novel was released in 2012 and became an instant bestseller. Fifty Shades Freed is full of so many incredibly sexy moments that will get you all hot and bothered. To get you excited for the movie, check out the hottest quotes below:

1. “I am going to teach you a lesson,” he murmurs. Moving suddenly, he grabs me by the waist, sits down on the bed, and yanks me across his knee so that I feel his erection pressed against my belly. He smacks my backside once, hard. I yelp, then I’m on my back on the bed and he’s gazing down at me, his eyes molten gray. I’m going to combust. “Do you know how beautiful you are?” He trails his fingertips up my thigh so that I tingle . . . everywhere. Without taking his eyes off me, he gets up from the bed and gathers both sets of handcuffs. He grasps my left leg and snaps one cuff around my ankle. Oh!

2. He inhales sharply and groans. “Oh, what you do to me,” he murmurs, lost and raw. He moves suddenly, lying down on top of me, pressing me into the mattress – one hand cupping my chin, the other skimming over my body, my breast, my waist, my hip, and around my behind. He kisses me again, pushing his leg between mine, raising my knee, and grinding against me, his erection straining against our clothes and my sex. I gasp and moan against his lips, losing myself to his fervent passion. I dismiss the distant alarm bells in the back of my mind, knowing that he wants me, that he needs me, and that when it comes to communicating with me, this is his favorite form of self expression. I kiss him with renewed abandon, running my fingers through his hair, fisting my hands, holding tight. He tastes so good and smells of Christian, my Christian.

3. “If you let go, I will spank you. Do you understand?” “Yes.” “Do you want me to spank you, Anastasia?” Everything south of my waist tightens deliciously. I realize I’ve wanted this since he threatened me during lunch, and neither the car chase nor our subsequent intimate encounter has sated this need. “Yes.” My voice is a hoarse whisper. “Why?” Oh . . . do I have to have a reason? Jeez. I shrug. “Tell me,” he coaxes. “Um . . .” And from out of nowhere he smacks me hard. “Ah!” I cry out. “Hush now.” He gently rubs my behind where he’s hit me. Then he leans over me, his hips digging into my backside, plants a kiss between my shoulder blades and trails kisses across my back. He’s taken his shirt off, so his chest hair tickles my back, and his erection presses against me through the rough fabric of his jeans.

4. “Ah!” This is it. This is what I want. This is what I need. Curling my arms around his neck, I twist my fingers in his hair, glorying in the feeling of him inside me. I start to move. Taking control, taking him at my pace, at my speed. He moans, and his lips find mine and we’re lost.

5. “Now, Anastasia, I want you to touch yourself.” Holy cow. “Start at your throat and work down.” I hesitate. “Don’t be shy, Ana. Come. Do it.”

6. “There. That’s better, and I can enjoy the view.” He reaches up and hooks his long index finger into my other bra cup, freeing that breast, too. He grasps both of my br**sts, and I throw my head back, pushing them into his welcome, expert hands. He teases me, tugging and rolling my ni**les until I cry out, then sits up so we’re nose to nose, his greedy gray eyes on mine. He kisses me, his fingers still teasing me. I scramble for his shirt, undoing the first two buttons, and it’s like sensory overload – I want to be kissing him everywhere, undressing him, making love with him all at once.

7. “You have such a f**kable mouth, Mrs. Grey.” He closes his eyes and eases into my mouth as I squeeze him between my lips, running my tongue over and around him. I take him deeper and withdraw, again and again and again, the air hissing between his teeth. “Ah! Stop,” he says, and he pulls out of me, leaving me wanting more. He grasps my shoulders and pulls me to my feet. Grabbing my braid, he kisses me hard, his persistent tongue greedy and giving at once.

