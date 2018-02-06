DJ Khaled’s Family Left Devastated After Fiancee’s Brother, 25, Murdered In ‘Drug Deal’ Gone Wrong

So sad! DJ Khaled’s future brother-in-law has been murdered in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. We’ve got the tragic details.

DJ Khaled, 42 is dealing with an awful family tragedy right now as his fiancée Nicole Tuck‘s younger brother was murdered on Feb. 4. Jonathan Tuck, 25, went to an acquaintance’s apartment in the Bronx to allegedly buy some weed, but he got into some sort of argument and was shot in the face! Tuck was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. TMZ reports that a 34-year-old man has been questioned about the murder but the NYPD has not confirmed if he’s the shooter. Nicole is the mom to Khaled’s one-year-old son Asahd.

So far Khaled hasn’t commented about the devastating loss on his social media, but he has been posting tons of videos and photos to his Instagram showing him hard at work in the studio and sharing highlights from his Super Bowl weekend performances around Minneapolis. He did post a tweet on Feb. 6 that read “All praise to the most high bless up,” but that’s pretty much one of his standard mantras.

Khaled’s 2018 has started out so magnificently and it’s just devastating that a family tragedy like this has come along. He absolutely killed it at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 alongside Rihanna, 29, and Bryson Tiller, 25, with a performance of “Wild Thoughts.” Just a week later he spent Super Bowl Sunday in Minnesota for the first annual Players Ball Extravaganza, a concert he performed at that included the likes of Cardi B, 25, Diddy, 48, and French Montana, 33. Khaled is such a workaholic that as soon as Super Bowl weekend was over, he was back in the studio. Hopefully he can take a break in his busy schedule to mourn Tuck’s loss and comfort his fiancee who just lost her brother.

