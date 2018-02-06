Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen & 9 More Celebs Who’ve Basically Worn Lingerie As Clothing

These stars let their undergarments double as actual clothing! From slip dresses to bra tops and more, check out sexy lingerie outfits that celebrities have worn out in public.

If you got it, flaunt it! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner and more aren’t afraid to show some skin in public, and they’ve pushed some major fashion boundaries by wearing lingerie as clothing while out and about. Chrissy pulled off the trend most recently…and she did it while five months pregnant! The gorgeous model stepped out for a press day in a lacy, red slip dress that put her cleavage and bump on full display. She covered up a bit by adding a red blazer to the ensemble, but this definitely put her in the running for sexiest pregnant woman EVER. She looked amazing, of course.

Meanwhile, back when Selena was dating The Weeknd, she dressed sexier than ever to go on a date with the “Starboy” singer in New York City. The 25-year-old shared several snaps of herself in a lacy, pink dress that definitely resembled racy nightwear, and she rocked the revealing look to perfection. We’ve seen Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian sport similar looks for clothes, too. For Kim, though, it’s all about the bra top. The reality star has worn this look countless times at this point, but there are some ensembles that really took her to the next level. Remember when she literally exposed her nipple on the streets in a sheer, blue bra?! Slay, slay, slay!

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more rocking lingerie as clothing. It’s definitely a risky look, but when it’s done right, it can be super sexy for sure!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of stars wearing lingerie as clothes?!