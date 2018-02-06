Cardi B Slammed With Threats After Dissing Dangerous Gang On Instagram

Cardi B better watch her back because she threw major shade at a notorious LA street gang and now she’s getting scary threats. We’ve got the shocking details.

Cardi B is learning the hard way that if you diss a notorious LA street gang, you’re going to get some hardcore threats. The 25-year-old posted an Instagram photo in a furry blue coat she wore while in Minneapolis for Super Bowl weekend. She ended up dissing the Crips with the caption,”I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.” Blue is the color of the Crips and their rival red-wearing Bloods use “flue” as a slang knock against them. Cardi has said in the past that she’s a Blood so this wasn’t some random word mistake, she knows what flue means.

After she posted the pic with its incendiary caption on Feb. 5, she got hit with some serious threats. While Cardi may be from the Bronx, she’s heading to Los Angeles soon for the upcoming 2018 NBA All-Star weekend and she’s going to need some extra security. Making a slam against the Crips was not a very wise thing to do in advance of coming to the city that birthed the two rival gangs. After a slew of threats that included the likes of “@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA,” she scrubbed her caption and all of the comments about it, leaving just the photo with nothing but blank white space next to it.

The pic did get over a million likes in just one day, and it wasn’t just because of her pretty coat. It’s still on her site but the threats against her — as well as props from members of the Bloods — are now erased. However, folks have moved on to a more recent post showing a kid in a high chair to voice their anger about her comment. “So you disrespecting Crips huhh. You better don’t come to LA home girl. Stay in NY🔫” one person wrote. Yikes, a gun emoji is pretty serious stuff. Another wrote, “It’s not what color she wore its about what her caption said under the picture and she evidently gang banging if she disrespecting like she did.”

In addition to the threats, another person pointed how her gang diss is going to cost her fans. “Glad you removed that caption on the other post. Stop that bullsh*t. You lost a few fans. Hope you don’t get caught slippin’ next time you’re in LA. The n*ggas who supposed to protect you don’t know everybody. Just make good music and don’t be disrespectful,” a user pointed out. There were plenty of other threats that you can check out here.

A female Crip member even posted a YouTube video about a now she better check herself and watch her back when she comes to LA because people are dying over stuff like what she said and that there’s nothing funny about it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi is going to need extra protection when she comes to LA after dissing the Crips?