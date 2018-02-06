Best Buy Announces Stores Will No Longer Sell Physical CDs & People Are Pretty Upset

Best Buy has ‘told music suppliers’ that it will stop selling CDs in stores this summer, and some Twitter users are NOT happy about it. Wait, people still listen to CDs?!

“Best Buy has just told music suppliers that it will pull CDs from its stores come July 1,” Billboard reports, explaining that the company’s CD biz only makes about $40 million annually now, which is a far cry from the old days. It will continue to carry vinyl for the next few years, according to the report, but you can say goodbye to CDs!

While many of us have switched over to the digital landscape — Mac laptops don’t even come with built-in CD/DVD drives anymore — some have taken to Twitter to express how upset they are over this forthcoming change, if mainly because of the nostalgia factor.

“Best Buy isn’t selling CDs anymore after July 1st. I’m more upset about this than I should be,” @matt_bieniek wrote. “This makes me so sad. To think back even 10 yrs, seems unimaginable that of all places Best Buy would pull them. The art & insert, that joy you would get, you’re right the net has destroyed that. There’s better sound quality w/them vs digital imo too,” @litsa1020 explained. One fan declared: “Starting July 1st Best Buy isn’t going to be selling CDs anymore. I feel a bit betrayed.”

Well, bad news for everyone who’s miffed about this: Target could be next.

Check out more tweets about the news that Best Buy will cease selling CDs by July:

Best Buy isn’t selling CDs anymore after July 1st. I’m more upset about this than I should be — Matt Bieniek (@matt_bieniek) February 3, 2018

This makes me so sad. To think back even 10 yrs, seems unimaginable that of all places Best Buy would pull them. The art & insert, that joy you would get, you're right the net has destroyed that. There's better sound quality w/them vs digital imo too. — SinglePayer (@litsa1020) February 4, 2018

Starting July 1st Best Buy isn't going to be selling CDs anymore. I feel a bit betrayed. — Emmy Davis (@YCemmy96) February 3, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Best Buy will stop selling CDs…or do you not care? Sound off in the comments!