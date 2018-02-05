7 Women Who Should Headline Halftime Next Year & Would Do A Better Job Than JT

Justin Timberlake’s performance at Super Bowl 52 was…fine. He played it safe for some very fair reasons, but it came after Lady Gaga literally flew during her turn in 2017, and I want more of that.

Justin Timberlake, 36, performed a medley of his greatest hits at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 4, and I, for one, was nearly bored to tears. He sounded good and danced well, but there was no “wow” factor. When I think of memorable performances like the ones we received from ladies like Lady Gaga, 31, and Katy Perry, 33, I can’t help but think it’s once again time for more of that kind of power. Here’s who’s on my wishlist for 2019.

P!nk: This one is just obvious. She killed her performance of the National Anthem at this year’s game despite battling the flu, put out a stunning album, stole the Grammy Awards stage with “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” and, of course, can pull off wild concert acrobatics in her sleep.

Adele: Yes, this record-breaker has reportedly turned down the offer to headline before, but she might have a change of heart after a few years’ break from touring. “Rolling in the Deep” would just be epic on that kind of stage, and slower mega-hits like “Hello” and “Someone Like You” could work, too — perhaps with the help of a guest artist (Celine Dion?) to amp them up. She certainly has the vocals to fill a stadium!

Taylor Swift: This is another no-brainer. The final leg of her Reputation world tour is set to end in November 2018, leaving Tay with several months to come up with any amount of wild ideas for halftime. Possible guests: Ed Sheeran, Zayn Malik and/or Meredith the cat.

Jennifer Lopez: Somehow, JLo has never taken to the halftime stage! She’ll have completed her first Las Vegas residency by next year’s game, and she’s due for a followup to her 2014 album A.K.A.

Rihanna: Again, she’s due to drop new music this year. She was also reportedly already considered for the 2015 show; here’s another chance to make it happen!

Britney Spears: Do I even need to make an argument here? Yes, Brit made an appearance in 2001 at halftime with Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Mary J. Blige and Nelly, but she deserves a solo turn in the spotlight.

Ariana Grande: Work on Ari’s 4th album is underway, and it’s safe to say that the world is ready for this diva to show everyone how it’s done.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should headline the Halftime Show next year?