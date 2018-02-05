‘The Bachelor’: 10 Former (& Hunky) Contestants Who Should Be Next Season’s Suitor

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is only about halfway through his journey to find love, but we’re already thinking about who should be next season’s suitor on ‘The Bachelor’!

We hate to say it, but we’re already a bit bored by Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s run as The Bachelor. So much so, in fact, that we’re already looking forward to who may be next season’s suitor! Yes, we know the next season won’t start filming for another seven months or so, but we came up with an epic list of contenders — guys who have already appeared in the franchise — and we want to share it with you! Our exciting list includes former contestants like Ben Zorn, Jef Holm, and Roberto Martinez. We also added a few guys who have already served as The Bachelor before. But we liked them so much that we feel they deserve a second shot at love!

For example, wouldn’t it be great to watch Ben Higgins fall in love all over again? But this time, he’d actually tie the knot with the woman he picks. As you’ll recall, Ben became engaged to Lauren Bushnell during the season finale of Season 20, however, they broke up just one year later, on May 15, 2017. Clearly, it wasn’t meant to be, so Ben’s future wife is still out there! Other former Bachelors who may do well with a second shot at love — in our opinion, of course — would be Jake Pavelka and yes, Nick Viall. Nick’s currently dating actress January Jones, but who knows if they’ll even last. With Nick’s track record, we can only imagine he’ll be single by the time Season 23 starts filming.

And, of course, there’s Peter Kraus, who many fans had hoped would become The Bachelor for Season 22 after Rachel Lindsay broke his heart on The Bachelorette. He reportedly turned down the role at the very last minute, but maybe he’ll have a change of heart before Season 23 rolls around. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think should be next season’s Bachelor? Tell us below!