Jacqueline Trumbull: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

‘The Bachelor’ is well into season 22, and Jacqueline Trumbull is one of the gorgeous ladies vying for Arie’s heart. Here’s what you need to know about Jaqueline before the next episode!

1. Jacqueline has big plans for her career. In her ABC bio, Jacqueline, 26, reveals that she works for a psychiatry research lab. “It’s important experience before getting a Ph.D. in chemical psychology,” she said. “My career is very important to me.” She currently works in New York City.

2. She was in Hawaii when the false ballistic missile went off. “First day in #Hawaii and we get an iPhone alert about a ballistic missile. Nothing in the news but apparently a false alarm,” she tweeted on Jan. 13. Talk about bad timing. That must have been terrifying!

3. She’s traveled all over the world. Jacqueline lived in Slovakia for a year with host families. In addition to Hawaii, she’s also traveled to Brazil, Dominican Republic, Peru, Spain, and more.

4. She’s found a new BFF in a fellow contestant! Jacqueline is another Bachelor Nation contestant who has found lifelong friendship during her journey. She posted a super cute Instagram photo with Kendall Long, 26, and wrote, “Some of you have commented on my lack of airtime. The reason for this is that at this point in the process, I was in love with someone else. Kendall and I cuddled on the couch, cheers’d pee canisters, discussed the philosophy of magic and traded zoology facts with poetry. It is my dying wish to end up pickled in a jar next to Mugatu and Ping. I love you.”

5. She’s totally ready for marriage! In her ABC bio, she revealed what being married means to her. “Creating our own world,” she said. “Creating our own values and goals. Becoming better people together. Respect, admiration, protection.” No wonder Arie Luyendyk Jr. likes her! She’s a real catch!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

