2018 Winter Olympics: When Are The Games, What Is The Schedule & More Vital Info

It’s time to bundle up and hit the slopes, because the Winter Olympics are fast approaching. Find out when the PyeongChang games start, the full schedule and more!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25. For two and a half weeks, the sports world will turn its eyes towards PyeongChang, South Korea, as some of the greatest athletes in the world will compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics. The best of the best in ice skating, hockey, snowboarding, skiing, luge, bobsled and all sorts of other games (15 sports, 102 events in total) will go for the gold. NBC will once again broadcast every moment of the games, so sports fans can stay warm at home while watching the USA compete for Olympic glory.

The Opening Ceremony is on Feb. 9 at 6:00 AM ET. Remember, PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of New York and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles. So, all these games will be happening either pretty early or pretty late. NBC will be broadcasting everything so check out its official website for all the dates and times. HollywoodLife.com will have coverage of the Opening Ceremony, its amazing performers and every jaw-dropping moment that goes down.

It’s both spelled “PyeongChang” and “PyeongChang.” The South Korean city is the smallest host city since the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. It’s also the first South Korean city to ever hose the Winter Olympics (though the 1988 games were hosted in Seoul.) “The entire town was out dancing,” Ms. Lee Ji-Seol, 22, told The New York Times of the day they found out they were picked to host the 2018 games. “Before we started our Olympic campaign, few South Koreans, much less any foreigners, even knew we existed.”

In fact, the town’s name was a bit of a problem. Originally called “Pyongchang,” the city was often confused for Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. So, in 2000, they added a letter – the “e” – and begun capitalizing the “c” in PyeongChang. Most foreign news agencies still refer to it as Pyeongchang, but both work.

Six nations will make their Winter Olympics debut and Russia is kinda banned. A six-pack of countries will make their Winter games debut this year: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Signapore, according to Time. You won’t see Russia win any medals, as the country was barred from competing in this game as penance for an “elaborate state-supporting doping scheme.” Yet, 28 athletes had their bans overturned and 169 athletes were deemed “clean” by the International Olympic Committee. So, they’ll compete as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” They won’t march under the Russian flag or hear their national anthem if they medal.

Olympics Schedule (courtesy of Yahoo! Sports)

Feb. 8

Alpine Skiing – 10:30 AM

Curling — Mixed doubles round robin

Ski Jumping — Qualification

Feb. 9

Curling — Mixed doubles round robin

Figure Skating — Men’s and pairs

Freestyle Skiing — Qualifying, men’s and women’s moguls

Feb. 10

Biathlon — Women’s 7.5 km sprint

Cross-Country Skiing — Women’s 7.5km skiathlon

Curling — Mixed doubles round robin

Women’s Hockey — Preliminary Round: Japan vs. Sweden, Switzerland vs. South Korea

Luge —Men’s heat races

Short Track — Qualification: women’s 3000m and 500m relay, men’s 1500m

Ski Jumping — Normal hill

Snowboarding — Men’s slopestyle qualifying

Speed Skating — Women’s 3000m

Feb. 11

Alpine Skiing — Men’s downhill

Biathlon — Men’s 10 km sprint

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s 15 km skiathlon

Curling — Mixed doubles round robin

Figure Skating — Short dance, ladies short program, pairs free skate

Freestyle Skiing — Women’s moguls

Women’s Hockey — United States vs. Finland, Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

Luge — Men’s heat races

Snowboarding — Men’s slopestyle final, women’s slopestyle

Speed Skating — Men’s 5000m

Feb. 12

Alpine Skiing — Women’s giant slalom

Biathlon — Men’s and women’s pursuit events

Curling — Mixed doubles semifinals

Figure Skating — Men’s and ladies free skate, ice dance free dance

Freestyle Skiing — Men’s moguls

Women’s Hockey — Switzerland vs. Japan, Sweden vs. South Korea

Luge — Women’s heat races

Ski Jumping — Women’s competition

Snowboarding — Women’s slopestyle final, women’s halfpipe qualifying

Speed Skating — Women’s 1500m

Feb. 13

Alpine Skiing — Men’s alpine combined

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s and women’s individual sprint finals

Curling — Mixed doubles bronze and gold medal matches

Women’s Hockey — Canada vs. Finland, United States vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

Luge — Women’s heat races

Short Track — Women’s 500m final, men’s 1000m qualifying, men’s 5000m relay qualifying

Snowboarding — Women’s halfpipe final, men’s halfpipe

Speed Skating — Men’s 1500m

Feb. 14

Alpine Skiing — Women’s slalom

Biathlon — Women’s 15km individual

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Pairs short program

Men’s Hockey — Preliminary round: United States vs. Slovenia

Luge — Doubles competition

Snowboarding — Men’s halfpipe final

Speed Skating — Women’s 1000m

Feb. 15

Alpine Skiing — Men’s super-G

Biathlon — Men’s 20km individual

Cross-Country Skiing — Women’s 10km individual

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Pairs free skate

Freestyle skiing — Women’s aerials qualifying

Women’s hockey — Preliminary matches include United States vs. Canada

Men’s hockey — Preliminary matches

Luge — Team relay competition

Skeleton — Men’s competition: heat races

Snowboarding — Men’s cross

Speed Skating — Men’s 10,000m

Feb. 16

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s 15km individual

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Men’s short programs

Freestyle Skiing — Women’s aerials final

Men’s Hockey — Preliminary matches include United States vs. Slovakia

Ski Jumping — Men’s large hill qualifying

Snowboarding — Women’s cross

Speed Skating — Women’s 5000m

Feb. 17

Alpine Skiing — Women’s super-G

Biathlon — Women’s 12.5km mass start

Cross-Country Skiing — Women’s 4x5km relay

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Men’s short program final

Freestyle Skiing — Women’s slopestyle qualifying, final; men’s aerials qualifying

Men’s Hockey — Preliminary matches include United States vs. Canada

Women’s Hockey — Two knockout round matches

Short Track — Men’s 1500m, women’s 1000m

Skeleton — Women’s heat races

Ski Jumping — Men’s large hill

Feb. 18

Alpine Skiing — Men’s giant slalom

Biathlon — Men’s 15km mass start

Bobsled — Two-man sled heat races

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s 4x10km relay

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Freestyle Skiing — Men’s slopestyle qualifying, final; men’s aerials final

Men’s Hockey — Preliminary matches include Sweden vs. Finland

Women’s Hockey — Classification matches

Speed Skating — Women’s 500m, men’s team pursuit qualifying

Feb. 19

Bobsled — Two-man heat races

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Ice dancers

Fresstyle Skiing — Women’s halfpipe qualifying

Women’s Hockey — Semifinals

Ski Jumping — Team competition

Snowboarding — Women’s big air qualifying

Speed Skating — Women’s team pursuit qualifying

Feb. 20

Biathlon — Mixed relay

Bobsled — Women’s heat races

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Ice dance, free dance

Freestyle Skiing — Women’s halfpipe final, men’s halfpipe qualifying

Men’s Hockey — Knockout rounds

Women’s Hockey — Classification matches

Nordic Combined — Large hill competition

Short Track — Women’s 1000m qualifying, men’s 500m qualifying, women’s 3000m relay final

Feb. 21

Alpine Skiing — Women’s downhill

Bobsled — Women’s heat races

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s and women’s sprint semifinals

Curling — Men’s and women’s round robin

Figure Skating — Ladies short program

Freestyle Skiing — Men’s cross

Men’s Hockey — Quarterfinals

Snowboarding — Men’s big air qualifying

Speed Skating — Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals

Feb. 22

Alpine Skiing — Men’s slalom

Biathlon — Women’s 4x6km relay

Curling — Men’s semifinals

Freestyle Skiing — Men’s halfpipe final

Women’s Hockey — Bronze and gold medal matches

Nordic Combined — Team competition

Short Track — Men’s 500m finals, women’s 1000m finals, men’s 5000m relay

Snowboarding — Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom qualifying

Feb. 23

Alpine Skiing — Women’s alpine combined

Biathlon — Men’s 4×7.7km relay

Curling — Men’s and women’s semifinals

Figure Skating — Ladies free skate

Freestyle Skiing — Women’s cross

Men’s Hockey — Semifinal matches

Snowboarding — Women’s big air final

Speed Skating — Men’s 1000m final

Feb. 24

Alpine Skiing — Team event

Bobsled — Four-man competition heat races

Cross-Country Skiing — Men’s 50km mass start

Curling — Men’s gold and silver match, women’s bronze match

Men’s Hockey — Bronze medal match

Snowboarding — Men’s big air final, men’s and women’s giant parallel slalom finals

Speed Skating — Men’s and women’s mass start

Feb. 25

Bobsled — Four-man heat races

Cross-Country Skiing — Women’s 30km mass start

Curling — Women’s gold medal match

Figure Skating — Exhibition gala

Men’s Hockey — Gold medal match

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Winter Olympics?