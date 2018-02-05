Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: 70 Perfect Presents For Her

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and whether you’re shopping for the love of your life, your bestie, or yourself, you need to see these amazing gifts!

Valentine’s Day is all about love, and that love can come in so many forms! Of course, it’s fun to shower your significant other with gifts, but it’s also wonderful to show your BFF just how much she means to you. And don’t forget about self-care, ladies! It’s up to us to make sure Feb. 14 is a great day! If you’re single, dating, or married, check out these amazing beauty and fashion gifts for that someone special in your life!

If your gal is a beauty-loving lady, be sure to check out these new gift sets from Fresh Beauty. Their Sugar Lip Treatments are a cult-favorite and loved by megastars royal-to-be Meghan Markle. Speaking of royals, the new, limited edition Charlotte Tilbury At Your Lip Service lipstick trio set features three amazing shades — Legendary Queen, The Queen and The Duchess. Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann’s Sex and Candy Gift Set contains two gorgeous nail polish shades, and comes in a cute travel bag. You can never go wrong with perfume, and I’m partial to new fragrances from Gucci, Miu Miu, and Escada. Get the details in the gallery attached!

If you’re gifting for a foodie, you can’t go wrong with a giant cookie that reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day” from FTD, or a dozen chocolate covered strawberries from Shari’s Berries. Turn up the romance with lingerie from Victoria’s Secret or Yandy, or with a pack of these new Trojan condoms. If she lives for heels, check out these pink and red sandals from LC Lauren Conrad’s line at Kohl’s. And you can never lose with jewelry. We love Mini Mini Jewels necklaces — dainty and chic. See 70 gorgeous gifts in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about this Valentine’s Day Gift Guide?