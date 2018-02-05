Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Into Major Fight 5 Days After Baby’s Birth & He Storms Off

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be heading for a split, just four days after welcoming their daughter into the world.

“Travis [Scott] and Kylie [Jenner] just had their first major blowout fight, 5 days after becoming parents. While the cause of the fight is not entirely clear, Travis did storm out of her Calabasas home visibly angry and sped back to his house in Beverly Hills,” an eyewitness to the Feb. 5 incident tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis left Kylie and their new baby in a raging fury, and began speeding home, illegally passing cars, driving recklessly and was very visibly mad as he drove to back to his place. He was clearly upset and very bothered about what had just happened inside with Kylie.”

This doesn’t bode well for Kylie, 20, and Travis’ relationship, but we can’t say we’re too surprised to hear they’re fighting so soon after their daughter’s birth. Travis, 25, may have appeared to be a “proud dad” by Kylie’s side in her pregnancy video, but we recently learned he has no plans to be a “model dad“. And based on this recent fight he had with Kylie, he also won’t be a model boyfriend. “Travis is loving life right now — his career is red hot and he’s raking in the money. This is the lifestyle that Travis has always wanted – performing in front of thousands of screaming fans, private jets, champagne, parties — he’s really living the high life,” another source recently told us EXCLUSIVELY. “When Kylie got pregnant, Travis never pretended he was going to be the model dad … He’s never intended to put his career on ice so he can just sit around at home with her night after night.”

Perhaps the reality of what parenthood looks like finally hit Travis over the last few days, following the Feb. 1 birth of his daughter? Could that be what their fight was about? Maybe Travis isn’t ready to be a dad at 25. Either way, things aren’t looking too good at the moment. But we hope Travis and Kylie can work things out for the sake of their baby — who may or may not be named Butterfly.

