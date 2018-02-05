Travis Scott Keeps Promise To Kylie Jenner: He Swore He’d Be At Baby’s Birth, No Matter What

There’s a reason Travis Scott made sure he was with Kylie Jenner when she gave birth — he promised her he wouldn’t skip out, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Although Travis Scott was on the road for much of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, he made absolutely certain he was at the hospital when she gave birth to their first child. In fact, the rapper even cancelled two previously scheduled shows in Minnesota AND Las Vegas on Feb. 3 because his baby with Kylie was born two days earlier. “It was really stressful for her that he was away so much, but at the same time, she knows that his tour was booked way before they got together, and that the pregnancy was pretty bad timing, all-in-all,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But, Travis said he was going to be there at the birth…no matter what.” And he certainly kept that promise!

It actually seems like the rapper was around much more throughout Kylie’s pregnancy than anyone initially realized. The reality star made a point to stay out of the spotlight while pregnant, so we rarely saw her and Travis together in recent months. However, after giving birth, Kylie shared a video which documented the last nine months of her life…and Travis was very present every step of the way. He went to doctors visits, attended family functions and more! Kylie and Travis’ daughter was born on Feb. 1, but they have yet to reveal the baby’s name to the public.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Kylie explained on Feb. 4. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress sand every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.” She also called pregnancy a “beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience.” Wow!

HollywoodLifers, did you think Travis would show up for his baby’s birth?