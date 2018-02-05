Tom Brady Devastated After Losing Super Bowl: ‘It Sucks’ — Will He Be Back Next Year?

The 2018 Super Bowl wasn’t a great one for Tom Brady. The Patriots QB was heartbroken after losing to the Eagles, and he admitted that ‘losing sucks.’ Is he ready to retire?

“They’re all pretty disappointing,” Tom Brady, 41, said in a post-game conference after losing his third Super Bowl, according to NFL.com. “I mean losing sucks, but that’s part of it. You show up and your try and win and sometimes you lose and that’s the way it goes.” He also added, “Yeah, I mean, it does suck. It obviously — yup, it sucks.”

Tom threw for over 500 yards, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. His fumble in the fourth quarter pretty much confirmed an Eagles victory — the team’s first Super Bowl win in franchise history. The Patriots ended up losing 33-41. If the Patriots had won the Super Bowl, this would have been Tom’s sixth Super Bowl win. He’s played for the Patriots since 2000. Is he ready to hang up his cleats for good? “I expect to be back, so we’ll see,” Tom said. “I mean, it’s 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don’t see why I wouldn’t be back.”

While many fans blame Tom for the Patriots Super Bowl loss, head coach Bill Belichick wants all the blame. “In the end, we just couldn’t quite make enough plays, and that was all on me,” Bill said after the game. “We weren’t able to perform at our best. Obviously, we didn’t do a good enough job coaching, missed a lot of opportunities offensively in the first half, didn’t play good enough defense, didn’t play good enough in the kicking game.”

