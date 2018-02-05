Tom Brady Refuses To Retire Over Loss To Eagles At The Super Bowl & Gisele Agrees

Just because Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl doesn’t mean the 40-year-old is ready to leave the game. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he refuses to retire after the heartbreaking defeat.

Tom Brady has admitted he absolutely hates losing and its something the New England Patriots quarterback is not used to. He and the team dropped a heartbreaker in Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 and he’ll be back in the 2018-2019 to avenge the defeat. “Tom is disappointed but motivated by the loss to get back there and win it again. This off-season he is going to remain healthy and not retire and not even think about retiring,” a source close to the 40-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Tom’s at an age where most players are ready to hang it up, but he’s playing the best ball of his career and wants to be around for many years to come.

Number 12 now has the full support of his gorgeous wife Gisele Bundchen , 37, who after his victory in 2017’s Super Bowl 51 was hoping he’d hang up his cleats. “And to add to it all, Gisele is completely on board and wants him to play as long as he would like, they are both on the same wavelength with their decision-making. And we are going to see lots more of Tom, you can count on that!” our insider adds

After his history making come from behind overtime win in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tom shot down rumors that he was going to go out on top in a post game interview with Sirius/XM radio. “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” he said about Gisele “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

At age 40 he managed to lead his team to his eighth Super Bowl appearance, and no one can say Tom didn’t give the game 100 percent. He threw for a record-breaking 505 yards, but the Eagles came through on more key plays and their defense gave the QB his hardest time in ages. Tom’s not usually so rushed in the pocket, but the Philly D came so hard for him. Number 12 was so upset about the loss that he went straight to the locker room instead of going on the field and shaking hands with Eagles winning QB Nick Foles, 29. Yeah, he is not good at losing and a pretty poor sport when he does. No wonder he’ll be back!

