Tiny Holding-Up Vow Renewal Ceremony, Forcing T.I. To Sign Post-Nup Agreement To ‘Secure Her Future’

T.I.., 37, and Tiny Harris, 42, are coming up on eight years as a married couple, and after surviving a near-divorce they want to hold a vow renewal ceremony to show how they’re tighter than ever. But they’ve got some issues to hammer out before they can hold the romantic event. “There are a few things holding up T.I. & Tiny’s romantic vow renewal ceremony. Before Tiny walks down any aisle again, or agrees to have more children with T.I., Tiny wants him to agree to a new post-nup agreement. Even though Tiny has been doing quite well for herself lately, she wants to secure her future,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

TLC‘s iconic “No Scrubs,” while he was still and up and coming rapper. But by the time the couple tied the knot in 2010, the tables had turned and it was T.I. whose career was large and in charge. Even though Xscape reunited in 2017, this time around Tiny wants to secure a bigger chunk of his fortune for herself and their children should their marriage end up in trouble again. When Tip and Tiny first got together in 2000, she was riding high off the success of her 90’s girl group Xscape and won a Grammy for co-writing‘s iconic “No Scrubs,” while he was still and up and coming rapper. But by the time the couple tied the knot in 2010, the tables had turned and it was T.I. whose career was large and in charge. Even though Xscape reunited in 2017, this time around Tiny wants to secure a bigger chunk of his fortune for herself and their children should their marriage end up in trouble again.

“Tiny wants an updated agreement, in writing, that T.I. will be more than generous with her and all of their present and possible future children. Tiny is still in love with T.I. but she is also a smart business woman who knows how to handle T.I.’s rocky behavior. She has been talking things over with her personal attorneys, drafting the perfect contract for their unique situation and Tiny plans on making T.I. sign it before they say any vows again,” our insider adds. Between trying on wedding dresses and having a pregnancy scare , Tiny is feeling closer to Tip than ever. Now she just needs to get him to sign on the dotted line so they can have their romantic vow renewal.

