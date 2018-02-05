The ‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl episode left fans devastated. After Jack’s death is finally explained, fans flooded Twitter with their emotional reactions. See the best ones here.

Even though This Is Us fans knew Jack’s death was coming, it didn’t lessen the hurt of watching it unfold during the show’s emotional Super Bowl episode. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) made it out of the house fire alive, but the same couldn’t be said about the hospital. Jack went to get his hand and lungs checked out, and the doctor noted how good he was doing right after such a traumatic event. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) walked away to make a few calls and get a candy bar, and that’s when Jack suddenly died from a heart attack.

Everyone thought Jack was going to die in the house fire, so it made everything even more devastating when Rebecca saw his lifeless body on the hospital bed. Jack had been alive just moments ago. How could be gone just like that? Needless to say, the Jack death twist caught everyone by surprise. His death was even more heartbreaking than any of us could have ever imagined. Check out some of emotional reaction tweets below:

I need a doctors note for tomorrow for sadness #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wRRFUFS2sQ — {Cait}🍍 (@katiebtynes_11) February 5, 2018

I’m so happy the @Eagles won! *one hour later* *Jack dies* Why is everything in this world evil and why do bad things happen to good people?!#ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/vHKBUkRVJC — Chelsea McKinney (@ChelseaMFrye) February 5, 2018

I AM DESTROYED EMOTIONALLY #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Z6DTcmlMF0 — Melodie Joy Di Rocco (@meldirocco) February 5, 2018

Dry your tears and get yourself emotionally ready for the next new episode, which airs in just two days. This Is Us will pick up after the shocking events of the Super Bowl episode on Feb. 6. The new promo reveals that we’ll get to see more of Jack’s funeral. The funeral brings Rebecca face-to-face with Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) again, the man who delivered her babies 18 years ago. If you thought the Super Bowl episode was emotional, the next episode is probably going to make you cry even more tears.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about how Jack died? Let us know.