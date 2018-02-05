Prince Fans Furious Justin Timberlake Used ‘Disrespectful’ Projection In Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Prince by performing alongside a projection of the legend at Super Bowl 52, but fans are slamming JT for ‘disrespecting’ him!

Justin Timberlake, 36, put on an awesome performance during halftime at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, but Prince fans are criticizing the “Filthy” singer for using a projection of the late singer. “Prince himself was against it and this is nothing but disrespect to his wishes,” one viewer wrote.

Many are citing an interview that Prince gave 10 years ago, in which he explained that he finds the idea of holograms and virtual reality disturbing. “That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon,” Prince said at the time. “Also, what they did with that Beatles song [“Free As a Bird”], manipulating John Lennon‘s voice to have him singing from across the grave…that’ll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”

While JT didn’t technically use a hologram of Prince, fans are still miffed (“the message still stands even if it’s a projection.”) Another wrote: “That’s too bad @jtimberlake couldn’t respect #prince wishes. Nope he just wants that money #SuperBowl2018.” Catch up on all of the Super Bowl 52 highlights here.

See more tweets:

Katy Perry did not ride a 30 foot tall golden lion, Beyoncé did NOT perform a tribute for Black Lives Matter and Lady Gaga did NOT fall off a roof for Justin Timberlake to disrespect Prince and wear a camouflage suit at the Super Bowl — ‏ْ (@pradacarey) February 5, 2018

Also JT my man I lost a lot of respect for you tonight…Prince wouldn't have wanted this…Its not cool to disrespect people's wishes, even if they are no longer alive.#JustinTimberlake — Zak Jenkins (@DumbLyricZ) February 5, 2018

Can’t believe he still performed with Prince after Prince said he didn’t want to be reanimated in any way, shape or form after his death. The disrespect, I’m shook. #Prince #PepsiHalftime #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/iqO0PMvZDf — Rhea M. 🌙✨ リア (@_RheaM) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of JT performing “with” Prince at the Super Bowl? Sound off in the comments!