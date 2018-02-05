‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall & Corinne Olympios Reunite 1 Year After He Sent Her Home — See Pic

Are Nick Viall and Corinne Olympios getting back together? See the shocking pic that has ‘Bachelor’ fans thinking so!

Your eyes are not deceiving you! Yes, The Bachelor’s Nick Viall, 37, and Corinne Olympios, 24, have reunited exactly one year after he gave her the boot and chose Vanessa Grimaldi to become his fiancee. Corinne shared the adorable reunion photo on Instagram this Feb. 5, and fans are losing it. The pic shows the duo locked in a tight embrace, while smiling from ear to ear. “OMG! Are they a thing?? I honestly thought they would be perfect together!” one fan commented under the post. The former couple certainly do look great, and this wouldn’t be the first time we thought they might be getting back together.

Interestingly, Corinne once shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would be willing to give Nick another shot. “We clearly had strong chemistry. I was falling so hard and I remember when he changed completely. If I saw him getting back to the way he was when I first stepped out of the limo I would seriously consider giving him a chance,” Corinne said. Nevertheless, we have reason to believe Nick and Corinne are just good friends. And that’s because he’s already dating someone else you may know.

Following his breakup with Vanessa, Nick started seeing Mad Men actress January Jones, 40. As we previously reported, January and Nick have been secretly dating for a little over a month, according to Page Six. The romance began after January admitted to being a fan of The Bachelor on an episode of The Late Show With James Corden. She even admitted to having a little crush on him, and well, the rest is history!

