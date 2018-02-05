Melania Trump Shoots Daggers With Her Eyes As Donald Welcomes Cheerleaders At SB Party

Melania Trump looked less than amused when Donald left her behind upon arriving at his Super Bowl party to greet a group of college cheerleaders on February 4!

While Donald, 71, and Melania Trump, 48, showed up to his Super Bowl party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach Florida on February 4, they weren’t side-by-side one another for long. Melania didn’t seem too happy when Donald left her behind to greet a group of college cheerleaders. The president shook hands with each cheerleader after they performed for the first couple, where he later congratulated the squad on a “great” performance.The entire event was caught on camera, including Melania’s dagger-stare at the side of Donald’s face when he applauded the cheerleaders. See a close-up shot of Melania’s now viral reaction, and video footage of the cringeworthy moment!

Melania has been laying low since news of Trump’s alleged affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is, Stephanie Clifford, broke. Trump has denied the allegations through his lawyer. The world’s been analyzing Melania’s every move since reports claimed her husband cheated on her in 2006 with the porn star, while she was pregnant with their now 11-year-old son, Barron. Melania has not addressed the alleged affair. However, her recent actions have some convinced that there could be trouble in paradise in the White House.

WATCH: President Trump and the First Lady visit with college cheerleaders and a college band outside of the president's golf course in south Florida ahead of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/hlmUdeZrej — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2018

Melania turned heads when she broke tradition by not attending Donald’s State of the Union with him. She arrived in a separate vehicle as her husband, which many assumed was due to the lewd reports about him. The First couple’s Super Bowl party was the first event they attended together since leaving with Trump’s State of the Union address together on Jan. 30. Melania also canceled her Davos, Switzerland trip at the last minute, where she was slated to travel with the president to the World Economic Forum.

Although the first lady served up major side eye to her husband on Sunday, she did it in style. Melania rocked a red, white and blue Amiri bomber jacket, which costs a whopping $2100 — And, clearly we knew who she was rooting for.

