Logan Paul Has Returned To YouTube Following ‘Suicide Forest’ Video Debacle

Logan Paul just released his first vlog in weeks after getting heavily ridiculed for sharing footage of a dead body in Japan’s ‘suicide forest.’ Take a peek.

Infamous YouTuber Logan Paul, 22, has just dropped his first video in ages. It it, he breaks down what he’s been up since his social media blackout following widespread criticism for posting a video of himself and friends failing to show respect when finding a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest.” He hints that he almost died while parachuting. He briefly mentions his Good Morning America interview. He pushes his joggers, and of course, he addresses his haters!

“No matter how much hate or comments from random strangers who I have never even seen or heard of in my life…it’s noise to me,” he says. “I will never ever ever forget who I am at my core and no one can make me think I’m something otherwise. And as long as I’m learning and improving and getting better as a person then we good.” He sounds like he’s ready to face the world again! Head here for loads more pics of Logan.

Logan also addressed a $4 million lawsuit he’s facing. While remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances, he did say that, although he has no intention of paying them four million bucks, he will give them some new joggers! Later, he got serious and said he plans to donate $1 million to a suicide prevention cause. He also said he plans to talk to experts about this on-going problem and attempt to be an advocate for change. But because it’s Logan Paul, the clip also featured plenty of wrestling and goofiness from the star and his pals! So, whether you like it or not, Logan’s not going anywhere!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you glad Logan’s back or no? Share your thoughts below!