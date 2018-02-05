Kylie Jenner’s Baby is ‘Very Cute With Chubby Cheeks’, Reveals Source

OMG! Just four days after her birth, we’re already getting some exciting details on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new baby girl! For instance, she’s ‘very cute’.

After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child into the world on Feb. 1, fans have been dying to see their little bundle of joy, and it looks like we’re finally one step closer! “The baby is very cute with chubby cheeks,” a source close to Kylie told PEOPLE. How adorable does she sound? This exciting reveal comes just one day after Kylie returned to social media and YouTube to finally address her pregnancy and announce her baby’s birth with a short film and a heartwarming message. In the video, the new addition to the Kardashian/Jenner family makes an appearance at the very end. Although it was brief, we were able to hear her first cries, and see a sweet shot of her on Kylie’s chest. It was such a beautiful moment, and we still get choked up thinking about it!

The news on Kylie’s baby’s features is especially cute since Kylie herself had chubby cheeks as a baby. As we previously reported, Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, 68, shared a precious message about her new granddaughter to Instagram on Feb. 5. “My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow,” Jenner said. The post included a throwback photo of Kylie as a baby with adorably huge cheeks. Our hearts are melting at the thought of Kylie’s baby being a spitting image of her, and we can’t wait to see the baby for ourselves!

But before we get our hopes up completely, it might be a while before Kylie lets us see her. After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for an entire nine months, Kylie has plans to maintain a private life. Just days before giving birth, Kylie was spotted at a construction site in Hidden Hills, CA. She was there to scope out property for a new home as she’s looking for a much quieter life for her and her baby. We can certainly respect that, and we know that Kylie will be the best mom ever!

