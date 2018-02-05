Kris Jenner Fell Into Chrissy Teigen’s Coffee Table & Broke It In Epic Super Bowl Party Foul

Kris Jenner, you good? The Kardashian matriarch ‘face-planted’ into Chrissy Teigen’s couch upon arriving at her Super Bowl party on February 4, hit the coffee table and broke it!

Fumble! — Kris Jenner, 62, took a tumble shortly after she arrived at Chrissy Teigen‘s Super Bowl party on February 4! And, in true Chrissy fashion, she documented the aftermath of the fall on Snapchat. Both Chrissy, 32, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star laughed as Kris explained what happened. The momager said she “face-planted” into Chrissy’s couch, either before or after she hit Chrissy’s jagged-edged wooden coffee table, which subsequently broke from her fall. Despite leaving a tan makeup mark on Chrissy’s couch [from her face-plant], Chrissy didn’t mind.

The Sports Illustrated model even asked if anyone was interested in taking the broken coffee table off her hands! “If anyone’s in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner actually just fell into it,” she said on Snapchat. “It’s customized,” she added. Kris later joked about the table, “Very extremely valuable right now. If anybody wants to make a bid on this, we’re willing to let it go.” Chrissy, who is pregnant with her second child, a boy, then put the camera on Kris, who was holding a bag of ice for her arm. While we’re glad Kris is doing OK after her fall, we have to say, she certainly knows how to make an entrance!

The Kardashian matriarch’s fall came just hours after her daughter, Kylie Jenner, 20, revealed that she gave birth to a “beautiful” and “healthy” baby girl on February 1 — Her first child with rapper, Travis Scott, 25.

Kris took to Instagram after Kylie’s reveal to gush over her new granddaughter. “God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family,” she wrote next to a clip of Kylie’s 11-minute video which featured her life out of the spotlight over the past nine months. “We are blessed beyond belief! #repost @kyliejenner thank you @wttyler for putting this together. here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months. the link is in my bio”.

